1MORE ColorBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Review

1More is one of my favourite audio brands. They’ve only been on the market for a few years now, but they continue to innovate and offer fierce competition to even the biggest names in the business. From class-leading performance to competition-beating prices, they seem to be great at it all. Now, we’ve already tested their more premium true wireless headphones, and they’re freaking awesome. You can check that review here. However, what if you want something a little more affordable and stylish? That’s where their ColorBuds come into play. Available in a choice of funky colours, while still offering a competitive range of features, and at a much more wallet-friendly price.

1MORE ColorBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

At a pinch under £100, the ColorBuds are certainly competitive. However, the lower price hardly means no features either. You get that premium 1More sound quality, a super lightweight design with buds that weigh just 4.1g. Then you have the ENC microphones, four in total, and IR sensor to enable autoplay and pause, and IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Of course, it all works over Bluetooth 5.0, offering up 6 hours of usage from a full charge.

Features

Premium Sound: Unique full-range balanced armature delivers higher definition, higher sensitivity, and abundant details across the entire frequency range in a more compact design. Experience sound that surprises you.

Super Light-Weight: This light-weight and compact wireless earbuds with a pocket-sized charging case allow for effortless portability wherever you go, single earbud only 4.1g, approaching none wearing feeling. Ergonomic design provides a comfortable and secure fit that doesn’t protrude from your ears.

Powerful ENC Mics: This true wireless Bluetooth earphones come with 4 microphones combined with cVc 8.0 Environmental Noise Cancellation technology produce crystal-clear voice talk as if you were communicating face-to-face.

IR Sensor-Auto Play/Pause: The built-in infrared sensors will automatically pause music when your earbuds are removed and resume when you put them back on. Jump back in right where you left off.

IPX5 Water & Sweat Resistant: Have the confidence to take these wireless earbuds with you anywhere with all-around protection from water and sweat. Just fully mind in your activities, and enjoy it.