1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Review

1More Stylish True Wireless

You can keep your Apple Air Pods, albeit because I’m an Android user and they’re all but useless to me. The headphones I’ve been waiting on are the 1More Stylish True Wireless. No, that’s not me saying they’re stylish as such, but their part of the “Stylish” product range from the 1More catalogue. I actually got hands-on with these back at CES 2019 but didn’t have a chance to really put them through their paces. Of course, the product is ready for retail now, and I’ve had the last week to play around with them in my daily life.

They’re certainly well equipped, although we wouldn’t expect anything less, given how great 1More products have proven to be in the past. You’ll find powerful 7mm Titanium Composite Dynamic Drivers for great sound quality. Of course, that’s backed up with an ENC microphone, LDS antenna, Bluetooth pairing, adjustable ergonomics and much more.

Features

TITANIUM COMPOSITE DYNAMIC DRIVER- A 7 mm dynamic driver with titanium composite diaphragm balances powerful bass and exquisite detail. It produces crystal clear sound in an ultra-compact design for enhanced efficiency.

ENC MICROPHONE TECHNOLOGY- A high stability MEMS microphone + DSP technology allows you to communicate in loud environments as if you were talking face-to-face.

LDS ANTENNA- Experience less signal interference and transmission with a smooth connection for music and phone calls.

TWO BLUETOOTH PAIRING MODES- Utilize standard Bluetooth pairing with both earpieces for an immersive music listening experience, or single Bluetooth Pairing with the right earbud convenient for phone calls or smartphone usage.

PERFECTED ERGONOMICS- Lightweight earbuds with 45-degree oblique-angled nozzles naturally match the curve of your ear canals for a tight, secure fit. A silicone O-Hook provides a more stable fit when you are on the move.

Specifications

The specifications stack up well here too, with a fairly fast charging time for both the headphones themselves, and the charging case. Playtime is obviously not huge, but keep in mind, those headphones can only hold tiny batteries. Of course, you can charge on the go with the box. More on that in a moment. It ticks all the other boxes though for lag-free high-quality Bluetooth connections, so you should be able to enjoy your music and calls easily enough.

Model: E1026BT

Headphone Charging Time: 70 minutes

Case Charging Time: 70 minutes

Talk Time: 2.5 hours



Music Play Time: 2.5 hours (50% volume)



Headphones and Case Fully Charged Talk Time: 7.5 hours



Music Play Time: 7.5 hours (50% volume)



Impedance: 16 ohms



Wireless Range: 10 m



Bluetooth: 4.2



Bluetooth Protocol: HFP / A2DP / AVRCP



Input: 5V 1A

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.