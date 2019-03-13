3D Realms Confirms 3Dfx Support for Wrath: Aeon of Ruin

Quake 1 Engine Done Right

3D Realms announced Wrath: Aeon of Ruin a few days ago after teasing the retro FPS. Unlike most modern games, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin notably uses the now 24-year old Quake 1 engine.

While fan reaction has been positive so far, hardcore retro gamers who want to retro game properly have been asking if 3D Realms is adding support for older GPUs.

Implementing support for legacy hardware is actually not that complicated. What makes it hard is finding the hardware to test it.

YOU ASKED FOR IT, WE'RE BRINGING IT!



3DFX were so kind to send us a Voodoo 2 card with 12(!!) megs.

We're honored, proud and humbled to announce that @wrathgame will have 3DFX support!



Say it with us: "So powerful, it's kind of ridiculous"#3dfx #voodoo2 #rtxoff #WRATH pic.twitter.com/Ok7OyvmcFu — 3D Realms (@3DRealms) March 8, 2019

Which is why 3D Realms is glad to announce that they got their hands on a 12MB Voodoo 2 card to test the port properly. They say its from 3Dfx, but 3Dfx has long been acquired by NVIDIA, so the hardware most likely came from the green camp.

When is Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Coming Out?

There is no firm release date yet other than summer 2019. Watch the reveal trailer below for now to see what you can expect.

Can My System Run this Game?

Since it uses the Quake 1 engine, it is very lenient when it comes to requirements. Here are the official hardware listing via its Steam page:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows® 7/8/8.1/10



Microsoft Windows® 7/8/8.1/10 Processor: Pentium 4 3ghz



Pentium 4 3ghz Memory: 1 GB RAM



1 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 7950GT



Nvidia Geforce 7950GT DirectX: Version 9.0



Version 9.0 Storage: 3 GB available space



3 GB available space Sound Card: Intergrated

Recommended Requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows® 10 64bit



Microsoft Windows® 10 64bit Processor: Intel Core i3



Intel Core i3 Memory: 4 GB RAM



4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 710GT



Nvidia Geforce 710GT DirectX: Version 9.0



Version 9.0 Network: Broadband Internet connection



Broadband Internet connection Storage: 3 GB available space



3 GB available space Sound Card: Intergrated or better

Obviously, if they are adding proper 3Dfx support then it will run on much older hardware than the minimum stated.