9900K Pushed to 7511.11MHz on LN2 with Supermicro SuperO Board

Supermicro at the Top of the OC LN2 Leaderboards

The highest frequency achieved on the Intel i9-9900K using LN2 cooling now belongs to Superm from Taiwan. Pushing 7511.11MHz on a Supermicro SuperO C9Z390-PGW motherboard. Along with the Z390 motherboard, Superm used Corsair CL15 DDR4 with Seasonic 1200W Platinum PSU.

This is currently the 2nd highest i9-9900K frequency record, beaten only by Der8auer with 7613.19MHz, using LHE cooling instead of LN2. The rest of the records in the top 20 use LN2 cooling, with #21 using Cascade and #22 using Dry Ice.

What is the Difference Between LHE and LN2?

LHE, more commonly known as liquid Helium runs several degrees cooler than Liquid Nitrogen, thus it tends to push the frequency further. LN2 goes down to -195 degrees Celcius, while LHE can go as cold as as -268 degrees Celcius.

No doubt, we have seen the limits of LN2 cooling with the i9-9900K this round, and subsequent records will most likely be using more LHE. Albeit it is much more expensive and more difficult to store than LN2. Thus, you don’t get to see the OC masters break it out often.

Check out HWBot for the most up-to-date overclocking records, as they tend to reach new limits all the time. It would be interesting to see what this Supermicro SuperO board can do with LHE cooling.