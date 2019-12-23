A New Mod Brings Henry Cavill & Anya Chalotra to The Witcher 3

The Witcher franchise is seeing something of a huge revival following the launch of the Netflix TV series. It was, however, only a matter of time before the modding community decided to start adding some of the character models from that show into the game.

Well, following a post on NexusMods, you can now add both Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra to your game!

The Witcher 3 Mod Adds Netflix Character Models

So, as you might expect, installing this mod will replace the base models for Geralt and Yennefer with those portrayed in the Netflix series by Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra.

Between the two, the Geralt (Henry Cavill) mod is the more detailed of the two. Given that the actor is a well-known gamer (particularly in the World of Warcraft), however, it will be a matter of some curiosity as to whether he’ll download and play this mod himself…. as himself.

Where Can I Try It Out?

As above, the mod is available to download and try right now for free. You can check out the official mod page on NexusMods via the link here!

Given that my wife never really got into The Witcher 3, now that she can actually play as Henry Cavill, this might perhaps be the tipping point for her to give it another go.

Then again, with news of a new game in the franchise getting a huge boost, expect to hear more about the Witcher in the coming months!

What do you think? How are you finding the TV series? – Let us know in the comments!