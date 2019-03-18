Sega Confirm New Sonic Game

Poor Sonic the Hedgehog. Despite seeing huge success in the early to mid-90’s, everything since has largely been a mixed bag of disappointment not just for the character, but for fans of the franchise.

Admittedly, 2017’s Sonic Mania was, surprisingly, a very decent game. This was, however, followed up by the (at best) forgettable Sonic Forces.

Despite it all, however, you just can’t help but feel that the Sonic franchise deserves just one more really awesome release. If to act, if nothing else, as a fitting ‘last hurrah’.

Well, while we can’t confirm that this will be it, in a report via PCGamesN, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has confirmed that a new Sonic game is currently in ‘production’.

Not To Be Confused!

We should note that with the racing game due to be released this Summer, this ‘new game’ is not that. This will be an entirely new ‘stand-alone’ release. Albeit, other than that, no specifics have been given!

What Do We Think?

I really wish that this franchise had a truly decent modern game. In fact, as above, Mania proved that it was possible! It has, however, been too long since this franchise really blew us away.

I’ve often speculated whether Sega simply decides to create a new Sonic game every time they run out of ideas (or low on money).

I’m certainly not saying that this game will be it, but this franchise really deserves one last big hit! – He’s just had far too much poop inflicted on him!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!