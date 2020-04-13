Abkoncore Launches the AL1000 SYNC Full Tower Case

While it wasn’t a brand that we’d heard of until recently, Abkoncore seems to be taking a really solid swing at the market recently with the launch of a wide range of new products. For example, only earlier this month they revealed the new T250 mid-tower chassis which you can learn more about here!

In announcing the AL1000 SYNC Full Tower, however, Abkoncore is clearly taking aim at the more high-end of the market with this incredible bold design!

Abkoncore AL1000 SYNC Full Tower Case

Coming with tempered-glass panels to the front and side, as well as fully-customization ARGB lighting (with a remotely controlled hub) this certainly has a lot going for it in terms of visual presentation. Even the chassis design itself is more than a little eye-catching and, despite some likely viewing it as being a bit brash, I must admit to rather liking it.

Specifications

Available in two main chassis colors, for more information you can check out the official product pages below:

What Do We Think?

While the aesthetics are always going to be a matter of opinion, it’s hard to deny that this chassis design packs a lot of functionality. While Abkoncore has yet to reveal price or availability for these designs, we must admit that they have definitely caught our attention.

Presuming that the price point is attractive (which is a distinct possibility based on their prior releases) then we could see this being very popular with consumers who want a flashy chassis that’s definitely stands out in the pack!

What do you think? Do you like this design? – Let us know in the comments!

