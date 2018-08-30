Acer Expands Nitro and Predator Series with 27″ 144Hz Monitors

Blazing Fast Monitors for Gaming

Perfectly ideal for Acer‘s recently announced Thronos gaming chair, the company also unveiled new 27″ gaming monitors at IFA 2018. These are the Predator XB273K and Nitro XV273K displays featuring 144Hz refresh rates.

What Can Users Expect from the Predator XB273K?



The Acer Predator XB273K uses an IPS panel with a wide colour gamut of 90% of the DCI-P3 colour space. It also boasts VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, for superior contrast and colour accuracy. Acer even includes a shielding hood so that surrounding light does not glare into the screen.

Its 3840 x 2160 resolution couple with the high refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync makes for a buttery smooth gaming experience as well.

What Can Users Expect from the Nitro XV273K?

The Nitro XV273K is basically the AMD Radeon FreeSync version of the PredatorXB273K. It also has a 4K Ultra HD resolution 144Hz refresh rate panel. This also has 90% of the DCI-P3 colour space coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Unlike the Predator XB273K, it does not come with a hood cover and it does not have an Acer ErgoStand design.

Two More Nitro Series Monitors

Aside from this monitor however, Acer is also offering two more 27″ 144Hz display options with a WQHD resolution. These are the Nitro XV272U and the XF272U. These two primarily differ in panel type, with the Nitro XV272U using an IPS panel, while the Nitro XF272U uses a Twisted Nematic (TN) panel. The Nitro XV272U also has a greater DCI-P3 colour space coverage of 95% versus the Nitro XF272U’s 90%.

How Much Are These New Monitors?

All four new monitors will be available starting Q4 2018. The Predator XB273K 144Hz G-Sync 4K UHD monitor has an MSRP of $1,299 USD. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro XV273K 144Hz IPS FreeSync 4K UHD display costs $899 USD.

The two other Nitro models cost a lot less, with the IPS panel XV272U starting at just $499 USD and the TN panel Nitro XF272U starting at $449.