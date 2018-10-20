ADATA Launches Slim HV320 USB 3.1 External Drives

Barely Thicker Than a Smartphone

ADATA is not only launching their rugged HD680, but also the sleek and slim HV320 external drive. These units are just 10.7mm thick and measures 125.7 x 80.5mm. The only catch is that the 10.7mm thickness is for lower capacity models. The larger capacity ones are 19mm thick instead. Otherwise both are similarly using a USB 3.1 interface.

What Capacity Options are Available for the ADATA HV320?

The HV320 is available in 1, 2, 4 and 5TB capacity options. The slim 10.7mm ones are the 1 and 2TB, but the thicker 19mm models provide 4 and 5TB capacities. Since these are hard drives inside, it uses a 5V DC 900mA operating voltage to power via the USB 3.1 cable. USB 2.0 is backwards compatible but the power supplied by a USB 2.0 port is insufficient. So users will need a USB-Y cable splitter so that one feeds the drive and the other is for transferring data.

What Colour Options are Available for the ADATA HV320?

The HV320’s enclosure is made of plastic with a brushed aluminium plate. Users have a choice of either black, blue or white.

What is the Warranty Length?

ADATA offers a 3-year warranty for each HV320 drive. Each purchase also includes a USB 3.1 cable, a quick start guide and an HDDtoGo free software for Windows.