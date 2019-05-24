ADATA Launches XPG Spectrix S40G RGB M.2 NVMe SSD

ADATA Launches XPG Spectrix S40G RGB M.2 NVMe SSD

Colourful Fast Storage Option from ADATA

ADATA announced their XPG Spectrix D60G RGB DDR4 memory last month. Now they are following it up with a matching RGB NVMe SSD. They are calling this the XPG Spectrix S40G, an M.2 2280 drive whose heatsink has RGB LED lighting.

The XPG Spectrix S40G comes with its own control software, enabling users to set up patterns, pulse speed, lighting intensity, and more. Meanwhile, the drive’s cover is also functional with an aluminium heatsink for keeping thermals under control.

How Well Does the XPG Spectrix S40G RGB SSD Perform?

The ADATA XPG Spectrix S40G uses 3D TLC NAND and PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 interface. It reaches sustained read speeds of up to 3500MB/s and write speeds of up to 3000MB/s.

In comparison, Samsung’s 970 Pro SSD reaches up to 3500MB/s read and 2700MB/s write speeds. Capacity options include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB, while max random read performance is 300K/240K IOPS.

The XPG Spectrix S40G also supports LDPC error correcting code technology. This detects and fixes a wider range of data errors for more accurate data transfers, and a longer SSD lifespan. Furthermore, with End-to-End Data Protection and RAID Engine support, the S40G ensures data security and integrity.

For more information, read more details at the official XPG Spectrix S40G product page.

