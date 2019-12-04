ADATA XPG Levante 240 ARGB Liquid Cooler Review

ADATA may not necessarily be one of the most recognizable brands in terms of PC components beyond their memory products of which they are very well known. They are, however, a company that has in recent years expressed great interest in spreading their technological wings into more areas of the market and, in this instance, they have released the XPG Levante 240. One of their first all-in-one liquid cooling products!

XPG Levante 240 ARGB Liquid Cooler

Released under the XPG branding (and henceforth largely just to be referred to as XPG rather than ADATA), the Levante 240 liquid cooler has come out of the doors swinging with some pretty impressive features. With a 240mm AIO liquid cooling solution as well as some impressive ARGB lighting effects, this certainly seems to hit the remit of what most consumers want to see.

Let us, therefore, take a closer look to see what the XPG Levante 240 has to offer including and beyond these factors!

Features

Asetek’s All-in-One water cooling solution

Large diameter copper plate Water Block

XPG PRIME™ ARGB controller for Water Block and Fans

All-Aluminum 240mm Radiator

Low-Noise Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) Fan Design

Pre-applied Low-Evaporation Coolant and Thermal Paste

Hassle-Free Installation and Compatibility

What Does XPG Have To Say?

“XPG LEVANTE 240 Addressable RGB CPU Cooler uses Asetek’s latest cooling solution to ensure CPU temperature management is at the highest quality and result. Its thermally optimized copper plate with 0.15mm-thin micro channel, providing large cooling area and boosting heat exchange efficiency.”

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Accessories!

XPG has you covered with everything you could need out of the box to get this fitted to your CPU and chassis. With support for all of the major Intel and AMD socket types, you are also provided with a number of other nice features and accessories to help you along the way.

These include ARGB lighting adaptors, fan splitter adaptors, stickers, and a well-detailed installation manual.

Packaging

The XPG Levante 240 has a very eye-catching image of the cooler front and center on the packaging. While the other areas do highlight the key features of this product, it is nice to see them put such a large image so prominently on the packaging.

The rear and sides get into more of the technical aspects of the product with the rear specifically going into detail on all of the main features. It is, however, again nice to see that XPG hasn’t wasted any space and provides you with lots of nice images of the cooler with its RGB lighting in action.

So, at least in terms of packaging presentation, the XPG Levante 240 looks pretty excellent. It’s, therefore, time to get inside the box!