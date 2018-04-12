 ADATA XPG Spectrix D41 RGB Memory Reaches 5GHz on Air

ADATA Competing for G.Skill’s Crown

Just two weeks after G.Skill announced their RGB LED modules can hit 5000MHz on air, ADATA says they can do that as well. Using their new XPG Spectrix D41 RGB LED DDR4 modules. This is of course without the aid of LN2, mods or any non-typical use. Like G.Skill’s claim, it is also in dual-channel mode instead of a single module. It is also on the same platform and on the same motherboard. Specifically, Intel’s latest Coffee Lake with a mini-ITX MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC.

Mini-ITX motherboards offer the best memory performance and chances for overclocking because the traces to the CPU are short. The latest Intel processor also offers the best memory controller performance so far, showing that it can easily handle these 5000MHz settings. If implemented as an XMP 2.0 preset, users can easily load these high RAM overclocks with just a simple toggle in the UEFI. There are actually 4700MHz DDR4 kits from manufacturers which are XMP 2.0 compatible, so this is just the next step.

How Much Are These 5000MHz kits?

Just like the G.Skill record, this is merely a proof of concept from ADATA for now. Although 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4266MHz RGB LED memory usually costs around ~$310 USD, expect to pay at least a hundred more to get an XMP ready 5GHz kit.