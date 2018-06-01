ADATA XPG Spectrix D80 RGB DDR4 Hits 5531MHz Overclock

Well Beyond Stock Performance

ADATA has been touting high performance with their recent XPG memory modules lately. Now they are showing off that their XPG Spectrix D80 RGB DDR4 sits at the top of the world OC records at HWBot. Specifically, hitting 5531.2MHz memory frequency score, topping the previous 5529.2MHz record holder.

What is the Hardware Used for This Record?

Aside from the use of ADATA’s Spectrix D80 DDR4 set to 2766MHz with CL21 timings, the processor is an Intel Core i7-7740X under LN2 as well. The motherboard is MSI’s X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC. Meanwhile the video card is an old GeForce 8400 GS DDR2.

This ADATA Spectrix D80 DDR4 was launched last month. It features a hybrid cooler with a liquid heatsink, an aluminium heatspreader and thermally conductive materials on the PCB. The Spectrix D80 kits are available from 2666MHz up to 5000MHz kits just like the Spectrix D41. Obviously, the two share many of the same features other than the hybrid cooling system. It also uses a 10-layer PCB optimized for Samsung’s highly overclockable B-die chips. It also supports XMP 2.0 which easily loads profiles on supporting Intel systems. The RGB LED lighting on these modules is right along the top, and ADATA is providing their own RGB Sync application to control them.

ADATA seems to be hell-bent on taking the RGB-capable high-performance DDR4 crown away from G.Skill’s TridentZ RGB. So it will be interesting what other overclocking results surface to beat this record.