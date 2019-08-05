Aerocool Tor Pro Giveaway Winner Announced

Tor Pro Giveaway Winner

We recently ran a giveaway in collaboration with Aerocool to give one lucky winner the chance to get their hands on Aerocool’s latest Tor Pro chassis. We had thousands of entries and today we are happy to announce the lucky winner.

The Tor Pro from Aerocool is definitely a unique one. With its ability to house a very large system, tons of storage and the biggest graphics cards on the market. It doesn’t just stop there, as this case features tempered glass on multiple panels, and the very unique addressable RGB square fans. The fans themselves are of course round, but the surrounds are square. This gives it a design that really stands out from the competition.

Features

Full tempered glass front side and front panels to showcase the inside of your rig

Comes equipped with three 14cm Addressable RGB Edge fans in the front and one 14cm Addressable RGB Edge fan in the rear of the case

Addressable RGB fans can be controlled using LED control button, RGB remote control, or Addressable RGB motherboard

Supports E-ATX motherboards for maximum performance

Includes a 10-port hub with PWM control functions

Supports liquid cooling in the front, rear, and bottom of the case and the side of the PSU cage

For full specifications, check out the official product page here.

Winner

We used Gleam to host the giveaway, as we believe it to be the most random way to pick a winner. This makes it fair for everyone who enters.

Without further delay, the winner has been chosen as Keith H. We have contacted the successful winner to arrange shipping to them.

Tell Me More

If you wasn’t successful this time, you can always purchase the Tor Pro chassis here or enter one of our many other giveaways here.

