Alpenfohn Announces the Brocken ECO Advanced CPU Cooler

170W TDP Support on a 120mm Heatsink

Alpenfohn is announcing a new value-oriented high-performance CPU heatsink they are calling the Brocken ECO Advanced. This is improving upon the original Brocken ECO heatsink design from four years ago. You can actually read a review of that here at eTeknix. The ECO variant itself is also a slimmer re-work of the original Brocken heatsink design prior.

This uses four direct touch heatpipes to efficiently move heat away from the contact surface into the radiator tower. Which is then actively cooled with a 120mm WingBoost 3 fan. The fan operates between 500 – 1600 RPM and a is decently quiet producing only 13.5 to 24.8 dB(A).

All four 6mm copper heatpipes have nickel plating, keeping a uniform look with the radiator while maintaining efficiency.

Its radiator body is also offset accommodating tall RAM modules. Even with the fan in place. Furthermore, its 149mm height enables the Brocken ECO to fit inside most mid-tower cases.

Compatibility options include Intel 775, 115x, 1366, 2011, 2011-V3, and 2066 sockets. As for AMD, it supports AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, AM4, FM1, FM2, and FM2+ motherboards.

How Much is this Alpenfohn CPU Cooler?

The bang-for-buck heatsink is now available via Overclockers UK for £34.99.