Alphasync Gaming PCs – What’s Hot Right Now?

If you’re a regular reader of eTeknix, you might have caught our review of the AlphaSync Canine Spec-7X gaming PC a few months back. That was our first taste of what AlphaSync had to offer. Actually, given they’re such a new brand, it was quite a few peoples first taste of what they had to offer. We’ve had good feedback on that system from a few readers, and it seems AlphaSync are selling quite a few of them. So that got us thinking, what else have they got that looks exciting? What one should we review next? What one do YOU want to see next? Let’s find out!

Performance First

Rather than baffle you with hardware numbers you may not understand, they benchmark their own systems! It’s amazing that more don’t do this. They’ll build a PC, and tell you what it’ll do in the latest games before you own it. Follow the retail links below to see the performance of each system listed.

Hardware

I’ve had a dig through their range, and they’ve got your typical low-budget gaming PCs for around £500-700, right up to you monster 4K gaming rigs pushing £3000. Certainly enough to be competitive for just about any budget. The AlphaSync Canine Spec-7X turned out to be cheaper than building it yourself, and like all their other systems, they only use premium component partners; Corsair ASUS, Cooler Master, AMD, Intel, etc. You’ll find no rebranded import stuff in them. Plus their 3yr warranty, etc etc, so, let’s take a look at more systems!

AlphaSync Gaming Ryzen 5 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 240GB SSD GTX 1060 Desktop PC

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, 240GB SSD

MSI GTX 1060 6GB OC V1

WIFI, Windows 10 Home

3 Year Warranty (1yr parts 3yr labour)

Check it out Here – £620.99

AlphaSync Ryzen5 16GB RAM 1TB HDD 120GB SSD RX 5500 XT Gaming Desktop PC

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz

16GB, 1TB HDD, 120GB SSD

MSI RX 5500 XT Gaming X 8G

Windows 10 Home

3 Year Warranty (1yr parts 3yr labour)

Check it out Here – £749.93

AlphaSync Ryzen 7 16GB RAM 1TB HDD 240GB SSD RTX 2070 Gaming Desktop PC

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

16GB 3000MHz, 1TB HDD, 240GB M.2

MSI RTX 2070 SUPER VENTUS OC 8GB

WIFI Windows 10 Home

3 Year Warranty (1yr parts 3yr labour)

Check it out Here – £1419.98

AlphaSync Ryzen 9 16GB RAM 2TB HDD 512GB SSD RTX 2080Ti Gaming Desktop PC

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

16GB 3000MHz, 2TB HDD, 512GB M.2

MSI RTX 2080 Ti VENTUS 11G

WIFI + Windows 10 Home

3 Year Warranty (1yr parts 3yr labour)

Check it out Here – £2299.98

AlphaSync Core i9 9th Gen 32GB RAM 4TB HDD 500GB SSD RTX 2080Ti Water Cooled Gaming Desktop PC

Intel Core i9-9900KS 4GHz

32GB RAM, 4TB HDD, 500GB SSD

MSI RTX 2080Ti 11GB

WIFI, Windows 10 Home

Corsair Hydro H100i RGB Water Cooled

Check it out Here – £2898.98

What’s Next?

We like the range, but we don’t know what to pick. Let us know in the comments section which one of their systems you like the look of. That includes the ones I’ve listed above or any from their range in their store, and we’ll see if we can get it in for review, put it through its paces and tell you if it’s as good as it looks!