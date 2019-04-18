Amazon and Google Finally End Streaming Video Feud

Chromecast and FireTV Can Now Stream Each Other’s Videos

Peace on earth is one step closer with the news of Amazon and Google finally working out and ending their streaming video feud.

Ever since its launch, Amazon’s Prime video streaming platform has never been available on Google’s Chromecast or Android TV devices. Meanwhile, YouTube videos were only viewable on Amazon’s FireTV devices for a short period. That is until the functionality was pulled out back in 2017.

According to a press release, YouTube will finally be viewable again on FireTV devices. It will start with the main YouTube app and the YouTube kids as well as the YouTube TV app will follow after.

Similarly, Android TV as well as Chromecast devices will be able to view Prime Video on big screen TVs now.

Will Amazon Echo Show Get a YouTube App?

This seems to be the only confirmation so far, with no clear answer whether the same functionality will return to the Amazon Echo Show device. Amazon’s Fire tablets are similarly lacking a YouTube app. Although users can still watch YouTube videos via a web browser.

