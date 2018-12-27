Amazon Announces Millions Of New Prime Subscribers

Amazon Prime

In this modern world of online retail, being an Amazon Prime member certainly comes with more than a few perks. Not only do you get access to much faster deliveries from their store (albeit, with the company distancing themselves from the ‘next-day’ claim these days), you also get access to their TV, music, discounts and even (to a degree) gaming packages.

With Christmas out of the way, it’s hardly any surprise that it’s been a very productive period for the online retailer. In terms of their Prime subscriptions though, in a report via their Blog post, Amazon has confirmed that Prime membership has increased by ‘tens of millions’.

Prime Is On the Rise!

Amazon has not revealed the exact figures, but ‘tens of millions’ of new subscribers is a fair indication of how many people either signed up for the perks, signed up for the quick delivery or simply joined because they received an Amazon based gift for Christmas. A good example of this would be the Dot Echo. It is, for example, already known that the Alexa service temporarily crashed on Christmas day due to excessive requests.

What Do We Think?

The announcement, while certainly interesting, also clearly acts with an ulterior motive. Seeing such a huge spike in people joining the Prime service is about one of the best advertising endorsements the company could get. Put simply: ‘Hey! Look at all these people who just joined our amazing service!’.

Putting this aside though, an increase was, of course, expected. An increase into the tens of millions though? Hard to argue that this isn’t a little surprising!

What do you think? Are you a Prime member? – Let us know in the comments!