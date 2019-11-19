AMD 19.11.3 Adds Fortnite DX12 Support but That’s About It!

Love it or hate it AMD graphics card owners, but a brand new update for your drivers has just been announced. Despite the regularity of this, however, you might be feeling (more than the usual) déjà vu over this and with good reason.

You see, despite AMD only launching 19.11.2 literally last week, the brand new 19.11.3 drivers are now available to download! Albeit, if you don’t play Fortnite, you’ll probably be alright to skip this one!

AMD Adrenalin 19.11.3

So, a new driver update for AMD graphics cards. I guess you’re wondering what this one has done, changed or improved?… Well, the update notes are, brief, simple, and quite frankly amazingly to the point:

Support For:

Fortnite™ DirectX®12 API support



Yes, pretty much the only difference between this driver update and the prior one is that 19.11.3 offers Fortnite players the opportunity to play the game with DirectX 12. That’s all folks!

In fairness, all the prior update (19.11.2) offered was support for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a little fix to PUBG. If you were, therefore, feeling a little frustrated with (yet another) update, we sympathize with you entirely.

Should I Make the Update?

Well, if you’re an avid Fortnite player and want to see if any improvements can be found utilizing DirectX 12, then go for it! Otherwise, however, you have our consent to avoid this one until something more substantive is released in the future.

Checking your AMD Adrenaline app should prompt you to make the download, however, if this is not working you can learn more (and download the update manually) via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!