AMD B550 Leak Shows Similar Launch Price to B450

It was better late than never, but last month AMD finally confirmed that B550 motherboards were on the way. Better still, they looked likely set to release around June this year!

Yes, admittedly, this has taken rather a long time when you consider that Ryzen 3XXX initially launched last September. Following a post from the Twitter account “momomo_us”, however, if you are looking at getting one of these new B550 designs, then the good news is that the prices for them do appear to be on the reasonable side!

ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING(WI-FI) : $262.90 inc GST.

ASUS TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI) : $262.90 inc GST

ASUS PRIME B550M-A : $262.90 inc GST — 188号 (@momomo_us) May 2, 2020

AMD B550 Motherboards

In a reported leak of three ASUS models, the prices (which are believed to be in Australian Dollars) will retail for something in the region of £120-£150. In other words, about the same price that the ASUS B450 platform sold for when that was released.

Better still though, with these models likely representing ASUS’ ‘higher-tier’ releases, the chances are that some B550 models may be sold for around the £100 mark. A price which, frankly, would be fantastic!

What Do We Think?

With absolutely no confirmation of these prices, you are advised to take these figures with a pinch of salt. If true though, it shows that the B550 range might provide an excellent option for those wanting to move to the Ryzen 3rd-gen, but are currently put off by the (pretty expensive) X570 platform.

With more B550 designs and specifications expected to leak before the end of this month, we will keep you posted with all news and updates surrounding them! Put simply though, we’re very interested in this platform!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!