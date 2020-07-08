AMD Confirms Assassin’s Creed Valhalla CPU Bundle

Around two weeks ago, we reported on rumors that AMD was set to launch their next CPU gaming bundle that would see the qualifying purchase of a Ryzen 3000 processor coming with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Well, following an update to their official website, we now have confirmation that this rumor was not only correct but also that it’s available to claim right now!

AMD ‘Equipped to Win’ CPU Game Bundle

Available to claim for processors between the Ryzen 3700X all the way up to the 3950X (including the newly launched ‘XT’ processors that fall in the middle’ the bundle see’s any qualifying purchase being able to claim a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The brand new title from the highly-popular franchise that is set to release before the end of this year!

So, if you’re in the market for a new and tasty processor, with this deal you can also grab a free copy of a new and (probably) tasty game!

Where Can I Check This Out?

It should be noted that this bundle deal will only be available through certain retailers. As such, before buying your processor, it might not hurt to make a polite inquiry with the seller as to whether they are including this game as it could well make the difference between who you do spend your money with. – In addition, please note that the promotion will end on October 3rd (or when AMD’s game code supply runs out). So if you do want to grab this deal, you best act quickly!

For more information on this deal, however, you can check out the official AMD promotional website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!