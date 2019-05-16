AMD Confirms that Both Navi & Ryzen 3 Will Come in Q3 2019

AMD Confirm Navi & Ryzen

With AMD just holding their annual shareholder’s meeting, you can be pretty certain that the hottest topics of discussion were the upcoming release of their new Navi architecture graphics cards and the 3rd-generation of Ryzen processors.

In fairness, given that AMD seems likely to be releasing both of them in very close succession, it’s a hotly discussed topic here at eTeknix too!

In a report via Videocardz, however, at the meeting, AMD has confirmed some major news regarding their release. Specifically that both platforms will hit the market at some point in Q3 this year.

A Little Later Than Expected

We had already heard that AMD was planning on delaying their Navi graphics cards until a little later in the year. In fairness, however, with Computex literally just around the corner, we had possibly anticipated some Ryzen releases within the next 4-8 weeks.

That is still technically possible as, believe it or not, Q3 is only 6 weeks away. The short version, however, is that while we might get to see some AMD goodness at the event, we’re certainly not expecting anything hitting the shelves shortly after.

Roadmap

With the release of the latest roadmap, however, there is an interesting factor of consideration. Namely, that AMD has chosen to bundle the (already released) Radeon VII with their new Navi platform. This has led some to speculate that in terms of performance, they are going to be on a relatively even keel. In other words, sub-par to Nvidia’s upper-best.

The main key factor in the success of Navi, however, will coincidentally be the exact same factor seen in their Ryzen processors. Namely, how good the price to performance ratio will be.

If AMD can offer a 2070-like experience for around half the money, people will bite, even if the cards are hotter and more power hungry. Any way you look at it, however, the next few weeks are going to be interesting!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!