AMD Increases GPU Market Share, But Not at Nvidia’s Expense

AMD Increases GPU Market Share

In terms of both processors and graphics cards, while AMD has been making slight inroads into reclaiming some of their former market share back, they are still a long way from their peak around 10-15 years ago. While they have certainly made positive moves in recent years, there’s still a long way to go before they even touch on those days again!

In terms of graphics cards, however, with AMD having very little to (really) offer consumers in 2018 (and certainly so far in 2019) you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that what good work they have done in their market share figures may have dropped off slightly.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, new market research has revealed that AMD (surprisingly!) has managed to increase their GPU market share. It isn’t, however, at Nvidia’s expense!

Laptops

It’s well known that Intel has been struggling to keep up with the demand for their processors. As such, many laptop manufacturers have recently been turning their attention towards AMD. Specifically, their Ryzen range with built-in Vega APU graphics adaptors.

Based on overall market figures, however, (which does include laptop/notebook sales), AMD has increased their market shared by a pretty impressive 2.3%.

More to Come!

It is, of course, also an important factor to note that AMD still hasn’t yet released their brand new Vega graphics card architecture yet. As such, with both Intel and Nvidia not expected to release anything ‘new’ this year, AMD may well see that increase further before too long.

Yes, while we appreciate that not all of you like AMD graphics cards, more competition can only be a good thing!

