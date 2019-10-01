AMD is Set to Announce the Radeon 5500 Graphics Card

A little over a week ago we saw benchmarks leak from the (rumored) AMD Radeon 5500 graphics card. With such results leaking online, it was a pretty fair indication that the release was likely only just around the corner.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we have some fresh information with, perhaps, a little slice of rumor too. Reports are suggesting that AMD may be set for a formal reveal of their new mid-tier graphics card (the 5500) on October 7th.

AMD Radeon 5500 Graphics Card

So, in terms of performance, what can we expect? Well, based on the information it seems that this is going to provide some competition for Nvidia’s 1650/1660 graphics card. Perhaps even matching their 1660 Ti as the 5500 will have a very similar core count.

As such, we’re definitely looking in the remits of a high-entry/mid-tier graphics card release here. With it having 8GB of GDDR6 memory, however, it will be interesting to see how they will directly compare.

What Do We Think?

The success of this card, as with practically every GPU release, will be based upon the performance and price. Every indication is suggesting that the AMD Radeon 5500 will provide a solid 1080p gaming experience and if they can manage to get this on the market for a price of around £200 (better still, less) then this could prove to be a very interesting release.

With the announcement reportedly due on October 7th, we’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything!

