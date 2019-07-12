Has AMD Just Killed The Radeon VII after only 5 Months?

With the launch of the Radeon VII graphics card last February, we got our first peek at what AMD had been cooking up with their new 7nm technology. While you can read our full review of the graphics card here, in brief, the verdict was that it was excellently good, while amazingly noisy!

In a report via Videocardz, however, reports are suggesting that AMD has shockingly already killed off production of the card. This, despite it still being only 5 months old!

RIP Radeon VII – Feb 2019-July 2019 – We barely knew thee!

AMD Radeon VII

The report says that confirmation has been taken directly from AMD and that they have confirmed that production of their Radeon VII graphics card has ended. Yes, despite it not even being 6 months old, this graphics card is already off the production line. Never to return!

With the release of the brand new AMD Radeon RX 5700 (and XT) graphics cards (reviews of which you can find via the link here!), while you might have expected Team Red to scale down its production of the VII, no one would’ve expected them to kill it off entirely!

It isn’t unusual to sometimes see specific models get limited releases. The Radeon VII, however, was a full-blown launch!

Why Has AMD Done This?

It’s a fair question considering that in the majority of our tests the Radeon VII outperformed the RX 5700 XT. It is, however, believed that the production costs of the Radeon VII are (or were) simply too high. Specifically when compared to AMDs newer designs. As such, with the 5700 cards out now, AMD is simply cutting the Radeon VII off the production line completely.

Yes, it is perhaps a reasonable argument when you look at it like that. For the amazingly short amount of time it has been on the market, however, this still comes as a huge shock!

Put simply, considering it released last February, I didn’t expect to be writing its obituary by July!

What do you think? Did you buy a Radeon VII? Are you surprised by this decision? – Let us know in the comments!