AMD Market Share Tops Intel in More Asian Countries

It’s well known that in terms of market share, AMD has been making great strides since the release of their Ryzen processors in closing the gap on Intel. This is particularly so in Germany where Team Red is booming. It seems, however, that AMD is also making great strides in Asia.

Earlier this month we reported how Japanese market share figures indicated that, for the first time in years, AMD had taken the top spot off Intel. Well, following this up closely is South Korea who, in a report via WCCFTech, has now also seen Team Red jump into first place.

South Korean Market Share Figures

AMD Beat Intel Market Share!

In fairness, the release of the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors has played a major role in this market shift. Although most ‘Western’ figures show a slower transition, it’s hard to deny that AMD is making a lot of moves in the right direction.

Although not confirmed, overall market share figures show that AMD’s placement has increased to 30%. A figure that has nearly doubled since the release of Ryzen back in 2017.

Japanese Market Share Figures

AMD is Back?

With the release of their 3rd-gen Ryzen processors and now their 5700 graphics card, one can’t help but feel that AMD really is back in business. Sure, they have a long way to go to recover the position they had around 15 years ago, but they’re all, none the less, huge steps in the right direction.

Put simply, if I was looking to upgrade my CPU, I’d pick AMD and, as these figures prove, clearly many others would too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!