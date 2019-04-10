AMD PS5 APU Reportedly Set To Soon Enter Production

PS5 APU Chip Nears Production

Between all of the rumours and speculation, it seems more than likely that the PlayStation 5 will be released at some point towards the end of 2020. This will, as you might expect, be closely preceded or followed by Microsoft’s next-gen console.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that development of the PS5 is set to move into an exciting new phase as the development of the AMD APU is set to enter production.

AMD Ryzen

The APU will reportedly be based on the AMD Ryzen processor. It will, however, specifically look to impliment the APU style of design which was exceptionally popular in the 2nd-gen Ryzen release.

As this APU will be a custom design, it can not, of course, slightly be tied down to any specific Ryzen range or generation. It is, however, largely believed to be based around the 2nd-generation designs.

Zen

The processor will reportedly be an 8-core design operating at around 3.2 GHz. It is, at the time of writing, unclear which version of the Zen architecture it will use.

No matter how you look at it though, it will represent a rather substantial improvement. Specifically, over the ageing ‘Jaguar’ platform used in the PS4/Pro systems.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the PS5? – Let us know in the comments!