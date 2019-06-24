AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT Buying Guide

Radeon 5700

The latest AMD 7nm CPU’s and GPU’s are almost here. Of course, if you want to know more about the new CPU range, you can check out our buying guide here. If you want to know more about the latest X570 motherboard, you can check that buying guide here. Of course, if you’re all about the GPUs, then you’re in the right place too.

Featuring their new 7nm design, the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5700 XT are the latest flagship GPUs from the red team. There will be three models available at launch, the two I just mentioned, plus a special 50th Anniversary Edition of the XT.

AMD Radeon RX 5700

The base model features 36 compute units and like the higher end XT, features their new 7nm design. Rather than the HBM2 memory, which we saw on the previous Radeon cards, they’ve opted for 8GB of GDDR6 memory this time, which has a 14Gbps memory speed, with a 256-bit interface. That gives us an impressive 448 GB/s memory bandwidth. With the GPU running at 1465 MHz up to 1725 MHz Boost, we should see performance to rival the Nvidia RTX 2060 series of cards.

Product Page – https://www.amd.com/en/products/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-5700

Price – $379

Release Date – 7/7/19

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

While this card features the same core design at the non-XT part. It does, however, feature 40 Compute Units vs the RX 5700’s 36. It also has a much higher clock speed, which runs between 1605 MHz and a whopping 1905 MHz. This takes the card from 15.9 TFLOPS up to a much more impressive 19.51 TFLOPS. This should put it more in-line with the Nvidia RTX 2070 series of cards. Just like the RX 5700 though, it also features the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Product Page – https://www.amd.com/en/products/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-5700-xt

Price – $449

Release Date – 7/7/19

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition

The flagship model will be made in limited supply to celebrate AMD’s 50th anniversary, no surprise there then. It still has the same 40 Compute Unit design of the XT. However, I suspect this is a pre-binned model that’s proven to overclock higher from the factory. It comes with a higher base clock of 1680 MHz, but a slightly lower boost clock of 1980 MHz. However, the Gaming Frequency is higher, at 1830 MHZ vs the 1755 MHz of the XT. Again, the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory has been used.

Product Page – https://www.amd.com/en/products/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-5700-xt-50th-anniversary

Price – $499

Release Date – 7/7/19

Features and Technologies

All of the cards will feature the latest AMD FreeSync 2 HDR technology, and TrueAudio Next. Of course, their new RDNA core architecture is on all of the cards, as is support for the latest APIs. All of the cards feature an 8-pin + 6-pin PSU connector and AMD recommend a 600W PSU. Of course, we’ll update you with real-world power requirements when the reviews go live.