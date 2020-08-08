AMD Rumored to Already Be Working on the Next, Next, Big Navi

Despite various (and regular) claims from AMD that ‘Big Navi’ (RDNA 2) will arrive before the end of this year (specifically before the release of the next-gen consoles), there is still, even now, very little to indicate exactly when it will happen or what it will truly represent. Yes, there were recent reports suggesting that its performance would be about on par with the current Nvidia 2080 Ti, but until one is officially strapped down on our test bench, we’ll nearly always take any indications like that with a grain of salt.

In a somewhat highly-usual report via Videocardz, however, it seems that despite AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture having yet to make its debut, Team Red may already be working on not just the next-generation graphics release, but also the one after that!

AMD Big Navi

So, what do we know about RDNA 4X? Well, as above, we barely know anything about RDNA 2X and that’s supposed to be making its debut within the next 2-3 months. As such, that should give you a pretty clear indication as to how strange this rumor is.

Despite RDNA 4 being seemingly years away, however, the report does seem to confirm that (at the very least) it is being designed and, more specifically, AMD is calling it ‘Navi 41’.

What Do We Think?

Well, firstly, that we’d like to (finally) get Navi 21 out of the way before we even started speculating about what future graphics architectures the future might hold for AMD. That being said, however, despite this being a very forward-thinking rumor, it does give us some hope that unlike previous years where Team Red has always significantly lagged behind Nvidia, things might be set to finally start getting a lot more competitive between the two. Something that, for us humble consumers, can only be good news!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!