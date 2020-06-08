AMD Ryzen 3800XT AotS Benchmark Leaks

We should note that despite the absolute mountain of evidence we’ve seen over the last month, there is still no official word from AMD regarding the (all but confirmed) upcoming refresh of their 3XXX series of Ryzen processors. One that will see (based on the information) moderate increases to their original clock speeds coming under the ‘XT’ branding.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, we have what may be one of the first benchmarks from the series leaked as the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT has been tested in the highly-popular ‘Ashes of the Singularity’.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

We should note that in terms of specifications (and particularly the clock speeds) the results are not that detailed and, as such, drawing any direct comparisons (presuming that this leak is accurate) would certainly be premature. The main crux, however, is that with this image leaking online, it is again further confirmation that these new processors must literally be just on the horizon.

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, something of a no-brainer that the refresh of the Ryzen 3XXX series is nothing more than a stop-gap until the launch of the 4XXX processors later this year. It is also of note that this refresh only apparently gained some traction after the recent release of Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform. Team Red is, therefore, clearly hoping that these new XT models will help just eek them ahead of Intel just a little further.

With price drops expected with this launch, however, if you are in the market for a new processor (and can’t wait for the 4XXX series), then these new XT models might just be perfect for you. When will they be released though? Well, from the rumors we’ve heard, it’s possible that it may happen before the end of this month and, rest assured, as soon as they do we’ll be ready to tell you all about them!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!