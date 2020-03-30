AMD Ryzen 4000H Laptops Start Taking Pre-Orders

With AMD announcing the upcoming launch of their Ryzen 4000 mobile platform earlier this year, they promised that in terms of laptop CPU releases, these would be some of the best we’d seen yet. Rather hefty words and something that Intel’s 10th-gen releases may have something to say about.

In a report via Videocardz, however, while we didn’t have much of an idea as to when they would be released, various online platforms are reportedly accepting preorders on Ryzen 4000H based laptops!

AMD 4000H Laptop is Coming

For the sake of balance, I should note that a check of the listed retailers hasn’t given me any success in finding any links to these models. We do not, however, doubt the authenticity of the report, rather that they may be hidden somewhere we can’t find them or, perhaps more likely, they’ve possibly been pulled.

With them being available for pre-order, however, its abundantly clear that models supporting the new AMD mobile platform are very close to launching.

When Can We Expect Them?

It’s well known that April 2nd is something of an unofficial ‘launch day’ for various laptop manufacturers. In fact, not only are we expecting Intel’s 10th-gen mobile CPUs, but also Nvidia’s ‘Super’ mobile graphics cards. Would it, therefore, be too much of a stretch to suggest that this date might also see AMD Ryzen 4000H arrive? Well, let’s just say we’re ready and waiting for it!

