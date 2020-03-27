Intel to Announce 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S Next Month?

Yesterday we heard news suggesting that Intel was planning on launching their laptop-based Comet Lake-H processors on April 2nd. Said to be released jointly with Nvidia’s ‘Super’ mobile platform, if true, it could be some very exciting stuff! That does, of course, still leave the question as to when we can expect the desktop variant of Intel’s 10-gen CPU releases. Specifically, Comet Lake-S.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that one source believes they know the answer. The Comet Lake-S desktop platform is reportedly set to be formally confirmed before the end of April.

Intel Comet Lake-S

With the 30th of April suggested as the announcement date, it is believed that this is also the same date in which motherboard partners (specifically with the new LGA1200 socket 400-series designs) will also reveal their upcoming products to the market. Something that traditionally does tend to go hand in hand.

There is, however, one small fly in the ointment. While this is all expected to be confirmed on April 30th, the source claims that Intel still doesn’t plan to actually release the processors until some point in May. Probably towards the middle or end. We have, however, also heard rumours suggesting that this launch date may even be in June!

What Do We Think?

We already have a pretty solid idea as to how much these processors are going to cost. If you are, therefore, curious about that, you can learn more via the link here! In terms of what the Comet Lake-S platform will truly represent, however, we’re still firmly in the land of speculation.

While Intel has suggested boost clock speeds in the region of 5.3GHz, we did hear late last year that there was something of a problem with the early sample models. Namely, that they required a ridiculously high amount of power (around 300w dedicated for the CPU). As such, given that Comet Lake-S is still technically a response to AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen platform, it’s certainly taken a while for it to arrive.

All going well, however, we should (in theory) find out exactly how good (or bad) this platform will be within the next 4-6 weeks! Let’s just hope it’s worth the wait!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Comet Lake-S? How do you think it will stack up against AMD’s Ryzen platform? – Let us know in the comments!