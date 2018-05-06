AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Processor Review

Ryzen 7 2700

The second generation of AMD Ryzen CPUs launched with a mighty bang last month. They propelled the performance of the Ryzen CPUs to new heights, breaking the 4 GHz barrier with ease, and delivering greatly improved performance. Not only that, they’re rubbing shoulders with Intel in the gaming department now, and blazing their own trail when it comes to multi-tasking. Of course, the Ryzen 7 2700X we reviewed was amazing, but at £282 current price (£329 MSRP), it’s a little more premium. The non-X part is just £248 (£259 MSRP), so a little more wallet-friendly.

Features

Equipped with the new AMD StoreMI technology, you can combine your HDD and SSD, and M.2 drives into one fast pool of storage. Furthermore, SenseMI and Ryzen Master Utility will help you unlock the best performance from your hardware with virtually no effort. Automatic frequency adjustment and boosts, easy configuration of your memory speeds, voltages and more. You don’t have to dive into the BIOS and read the instruction book this time. Of course, the newer features of Ryzen Gen 2 are only supported on X470 motherboards, although the CPU will of course still work in any other AM4 motherboard.

StoreMI Technology

SenseMI Technology

Ryzen™ Master Utility

Specifications

CPU Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Max Boost Clock: 4.1GHz

Base Clock: 3.2GHz

Cooler: Wraith Spire RGB

TDP: 65W

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD product page here.

What AMD Had to Say

“Introducing the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors designed for extreme gaming. With incredible performance and more advanced features, 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors provide faster, smoother gaming experiences than you thought possible. Designed for gamers, streamers and enthusiasts that demand more. ” – AMD

Product Trailer