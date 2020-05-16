AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8-core APU Image Leaks Online

Around a week ago, information appeared online suggesting that AMD was going to take their “Renior” based processors in an interesting new direction. Specifically, that they were going to include designs that were powerful as processors, but while also incorporating an APU style platform. In other words, CPUs with an integrated graphics adaptor, similar (although different) to those seen within consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it appears that these designs are no longer rumor or speculation. An actual image of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G has appeared online!

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

While AMD is no stranger to APU designs, they have largely been limited to their more ‘entry-level’ processors. With the upcoming release of the Ryzen 7 4700G, however, this looks to take things in a very interesting new direction by also offering this technology on some of their most powerful chipsets.

In other words, with this CPU, you would have plenty of processing beef while the integrated Vega-based APU would have you easily covered in terms of graphical output!

What Do We Think?

We should note that we have no idea how practical this design would be as a ‘gaming’ dedicated solution. While their prior APU releases have been competent at low-level games, as you might expect, APUs traditionally don’t have the graphical beef to do much beyond providing users with a near entry-level dedicated GPU solution (and that’s probably being overly generous). Albeit, a matter of some curiosity is the fact that this design carries 8 Compute Units whereas prior AMD APU models have had 11. The resulting suggestion is that either AMD has found a way to make it more efficient (perhaps through higher clock speeds) or it might not be as graphically powerful. Of these two, we think the former is more likely!

For people who don’t really care about gaming potential, however, AMD might be onto a big winner here and with this image reportedly coming from a ‘final model’ (in other words, this isn’t an engineering sample) it seems possible that these could be available to purchase in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!