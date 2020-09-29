AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Appears on AotS Benchmark Website

Following an announcement earlier this month, AMD has confirmed that they will formally launch its new Ryzen Zen 3 based processors within the next couple of weeks. With the event scheduled for October 8th, however, there’s still much that we do not know about these CPUs and, as bizarre as it sounds, that even includes what they will be called.

What do we mean by this? Well, there has been more than a little speculation suggesting that AMD will not be using the 4XXX series for this CPU line-up. They will, instead, move things along to 5XXX in order to give the Zen 3 platform more distinction against their other processors. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, we may now have nailed-down confirmation of this!

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Following an update to the Ashes of the Singularity benchmarking website, a clear reference can be found to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor. So, with this news, we know almost as a fact that the new processors from Team Red will indeed be released under the 5XXX branding.

What about the results though? Well, if you were hoping that they would be indicative of what level of performance we can expect, I’m afraid you’re probably going to be disappointed.

Ashes of the Singularity

Although many people still use AotS as a mainstream benchmarking tool, it has largely fallen out of favor among much (if not most) of the reviewing community. As such, there is very little comparative information available. Specifically, that would allow these results to honestly reflect how the Ryzen 5800X stacks up against Intel and the existing AMD Ryzen 3XXX desktop processors.

So, while they don’t tell us much in terms of performance, they do at least confirm two major points. Ryzen Zen 3 is coming and, more so, it seems certain to fall under the 5XXX branding. And, for fans of AMD (new or old), October 8th certainly looks set to be an interesting day!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!