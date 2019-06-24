AMD Ryzen 7nm AM4 CPU Buying Guide

AMD Ryzen 7nm

Please note, this AMD Ryzen 7nm article will be updated as more information, prices, reviews and other information become available. Last updated 14/06/2019



Only a few weeks ago, we saw Lisa Su take to the stage at Computex 2019 and unleash the news of Ryzen 3rd Generation CPUs to the world. Promising big improvements in IPC thanks to the new Zen 2 core design, increased clock speeds, more cores (on some CPUs), and even lower power consumption too. If there’s ever been a time to get excited about a new range of CPUs, this is certainly it.

“AMD’s high-performance x86 Core “Zen 2” architecture enables 3rd Gen Ryzen™ Processors like the AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X to deliver the highest single-thread and multi-thread performance of any mainstream desktop processor.1 For gamers and creators alike, that’s mission-critical performance built to help you win.” – AMD



7nm

First Gen Ryzen CPUs used the Zen core 12nm design. This was improved with the Zen+ design, although AMD did stick with 12nm again for this. Now we see the launch of 3rd Generation Ryzen and Zen 2, which uses their new 7nm design. This is a huge leap in processes between generations too, and should be the trick for AMD getting power consumption and temperatures down, while also bringing up performance figures.

Processors

All CPUs with the exception of the flagship Ryzen 9 3950X 7nm CPU will release to consumers on the 7th of July 2019. The 3950X will follow sometime in September 2019. Prices are only in USD at this time, and we will update with retail links and international pricing as soon as that becomes available to us. We will link our reviews below as soon as they are available also.

Ryzen 5 3600 Cores/Threads – 6/12 Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.6/4.2 TDP – 65W Price $199 Review – Coming Soon

Ryzen 5 3600X Cores/Threads – 6/12 Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.8/4.4 TDP – 95W Price – $249 Review – Coming Soon

Ryzen 7 3700X Cores/Threads – 8/16 Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.6/4.4 TDP – 36W Price – $329 Review – Coming Soon

Ryzen 7 3800X Cores/Threads – 8/16 Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.9/4.5 TDP – 105W Price – $399 Review – Coming Soon

Ryzen 9 3900X Cores/Threads – 12/24 Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.8/4.6 TDP – 105W Price – $499 Review – Coming Soon

Ryzen 9 3950X Cores/Threads – 16/32 Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.5/4.7 TDP – 105W Price – $749 Review – Coming Soon



Additional CPUs

Of course, we expect to hear more news on the next-generation of APUs. We loved the Ryzen 2200G and the 2400G. Now we can look forward to the Ryzen 3 3200G and the Ryzen 5 3400G in coming months. Priced at $99 and $149 respectively, they could be the ultimate affordable system builders. We’re eager to see what kind of performance the new 7nm CPU cores and 7nm GPU cores will bring.

Motherboards

Keep in mind, the new CPUs are not compatible with all motherboards, such as the A320, or some X370 and B350 motherboards without a BIOS update. Nor will you get PCIe 4.0 support outside of the new X570 motherboards. There may be other B-series and A-series boards with PCIe 4.0, although they’ve yet to be announced. Check out our motherboard buying guide here for more information.

More 7nm Action!

