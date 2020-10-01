AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU-Z Benchmark Leaks

With AMD expected to formally confirm the launch of its new Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 processors on October 8th, there is clearly quite a lot of speculation surrounding them. Even on the basic level of what they will actually be called. While it seems pretty certain that AMD will move the platform to ‘5000’ (to avoid any confusion with the current Zen 2 4XXX APUs) we don’t even really know this as a fact yet.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, a benchmark result taken in CPU-Z may have just given us our first idea as to how the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X may stack up in direct comparison to previous-gen releases.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We should note that this isn’t the first instance we have seen of an AMD Ryzen 5000 benchmark leaking online. Unlike the prior leak, however, CPU-Z is a more widely used benchmarking application and, as such, does allow for much better comparison as, put simply, there are a much wider assortment of confirmed (and reliable) results.

So, based on these results, what can we ascertain? Well, presuming that this has indeed come from a Ryzen 9 5900X (which isn’t confirmed it should be noted), then the results show around a 20-25% performance increase in single-thread testing with around 15-20% on multi-thread applications when compared to the (admittedly now mildly confusing) previous gen flagship, the 3900X.

What Do We Think?

As we noted above, these results (and the comparison) should be taken with a grain of salt. Put simply, we won’t know for certain how much better the new Ryzen 5000 series will be until we have them strapped down onto our test bench. With a suggested overall performance ‘boost’ of around 20%, however, these are certainly encouraging numbers that potentially hint that the 4th-gen Ryzen 5000 processors may offer some of the best performance boosts (on a generational basis) seen yet from the AMD processor platform.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!