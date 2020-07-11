AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Specifications Leak

Following the leaked image from the Threadripper PRO 3995WX earlier this week, it seems like only a matter of time before AMD formally confirms the launch of its new series of high-performance processors. Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that not only do we have confirmation of the full Threadripper PRO range, but we also have their individual specifications.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO

The images detailing the specifications appear to have come directly from AMD based upon their layout and, as such, while we suggest you take them with a grain of salt, they do at least look fairly accurate. With the range including 128 PCI-E lanes, it does seem to confirm though that these new releases will support up to 2TB of RAM capacity. A hugely significant upgrade on the existing models that only operate up to 256GB.

When Will We Know More?

Although pending confirmation, AMD is expected to formally confirm their Threadripper PRO series of processors on July 14th. As such, we may only be days away from not only getting confirmation of these specifications but also in finding out just how powerful they are going to be! Put simply though, if you’re in the market for a super-powerful workstation processor, you’re going to want to check these out! I think it goes without saying though, don’t expect these to be cheap!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to these new releases? – Let us know in the comments!