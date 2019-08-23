AMD Says “CrossFire Isn’t a Significant Focus”

Time was that the most inexpensive means of boosting your PCs graphics performance was getting a 2nd graphics card. Going Crossfire (for AMD) or SLI (for Nvidia) could offer you a decent performance boost while saving you to the expense of upgrading to a brand new graphics card. Times have changed, however, and frankly… so have GPU prices!

Over the last 5 years, the dual-GPU set-up market has dwindled quite significantly. Why? Well, put simply, you’re generally better off these days just getting the new card and it seems AMD may agree. In a report via TechPowerUP AMD’s Dr Lisa Su has said that “CrossFire isn’t a significant focus” for the company in the future.

AMD – “CrossFire Isn’t a Significant Focus”

Since the release of the Vega graphics cards in 2017, it was pretty clear that AMD wasn’t placing as much focus on Crossfire any more. A factor that was backed-up as recently as last month when AMD said that based on their figures, hardly anyone was even using it!

“I think the latest numbers that I’ve seen is that less than 1% of people are doing multi-GPU configurations because obviously, a single GPU is still much better performing than getting the diminishing returns of multi GPU.”

What Do We Think?

We have spoken at length over why we feel that dual-GPU set-ups have been in decline. Put simply, we think for many although the price is a factor, the returns offered by it are just too minimal. If you want a graphics card boost, unless you can get a model compatible with your existing card for a ridiculously low price, you’re simply much better off saving up and spending the extra money on something new!

So, in regards to CrossFire, while it isn’t dead, the writing is certainly on the wall. We do, however, wish it well. It was certainly fun while it lasted!

