AMD Says the Ryzen 4000 Mobile is ‘The Best Laptop CPU Ever’

Of the CES 2020 announcements from AMD, there were two launches that seemed almost certain to come from the company. Well, at least based on the information (or more accurately, leaks) that had emerged in the weeks prior. Namely, the release of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (of which they kindly obliged) and the launch of their new Ryzen 4000 series of mobile processors.

Well, the good news is that if you’re in the market for a new laptop in 2020, AMD might have the solution for you. Yes, the AMD 4000 mobile processors are on the way and, if what they say is to be believed, they may even have the beating of Intel!

AMD Launches its Ryzen 4000 Laptop Processors

Yes, AMD has confirmed the launch of its Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU based mobile processors. Admittedly, it is a little confusing that the mobile line is seemingly ahead of the desktop curve in branding, but it is what it is. For the sake of clarity, however, we should note that the Ryzen 4000 desktop processors were (sadly) not discussed.

So, what do we know about them? Well, firstly that there will be 6 processors released in the range.

Ryzen 5 4800H & 4800U

7 4700U

5 4600H & 4600U

Ryzen 5 4500U

The highest specification Ryzen 7 4800H APU will run up to 4.2GHz boost frequency, 2.9GHz base frequency, and in addition, will also have seven Radeon GPU cores. All, might we add, within an impressively small 45W TDP package.

What Does AMD Have to Say?

“We are kicking off 2020 with a bang, bringing unmatched performance, graphics, and longer battery life to ultrathin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors. We saw historic portfolio growth for AMD Ryzen Mobile-powered systems in 2019, and we are already on track to bring wider system adoption of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in 2020 from major OEM partners, offering twice the power-efficiency from the previous generation.”

What Do We Think?

It’s a very bold statement for AMD to claim these to be the ‘best mobile processors ever’. Particularly given how relatively lackluster their prior 3XXX range was. With the launch of the 4000 series, however, they clearly believe that these CPUs are not only good but are even potentially better than Intel. A company that has had the laptop market pretty much sewn up since… well, forever!

In a report via Videocardz, however, ASUS is one of the first brands to confirm the use of this highest-end processor which will have a potentially timed-exclusive launch on their Zephyrus G14 laptop.

Putting all the performance speculation aside, however, one thing is abundantly clear. AMD is hitting the laptop market hard in 2020 and, if this is anything to go by, they have the potential to take it by storm!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!