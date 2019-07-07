AMD Slashes 2nd-Gen Threadripper Prices!

AMD 2nd-Gen Threadripper Processors

While the Ryzen processors have proven to be a huge success in terms of the general PC user, the Threadripper platform has provided some of the most powerful and hard-working processors available at a price that is (comparatively) very consumer-friendly.

While we have already seen AMD lower the prices of 2nd-gen Ryzen processors (ahead of the 3rd-gen release) it seems that Team Red is also set to follow suit with their Threadripper processors. In a report via Overclock3d, AMD is set to introduce significant price cuts on their 2nd-gen Threadripper processors to make them an even more tempting proposition for a bit of work and play!

Big Price Cuts!

While the 2990WX doesn’t appear to be included in the price cuts (which is understandable given how much of a monster it truly is) both the 2970WX and 2950X will see around 20% knocked off their MSRP prices.

One of the most notable highlights, however, is thet 2920X which is getting over a third taken off the price. For £369, this is a bargain!

Zen 2

The price cuts are clearly intended to help clear some stock before the release of the Zen 2 Threadripper processors which are expected later this year. Probably September. In terms of value, however, there are clearly some pretty substantial bargains to be had here. Particularly if you’re looking to set up a new workstation type PC.

Although no retail sites have yet adjusted their prices, you can expect to see these trickle down in the coming weeks! One thing is clear, however, it’s a nice time to be looking for AMD bargains!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the price cuts? Which one do you think is the best value? – Let us know in the comments!