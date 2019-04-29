AMD X570 Chipset Specs Leaked – Has 40 PCIe 4.0 Lanes

A Month Away from Launch

AMD is expected to launch their 3rd generation Ryzen processors by the end of May during Computex 2019.

New processors of course, also mean new motherboards. Although, AMD is keeping their promise of backwards and forwards compatibility on the AM4 socket, they are introducing a new X570 chipset.

Like the X470 chipset before it, this new chipset adds more features that take full advantage of 3rd Generation Ryzen processors.

So far, details about what these X570 chipset boards would bring are scarce. But with a month away, leaks are bound to happen, this time via Chinese website bilibili.

What New Features Will the AMD X570 Chipset Have?

Surprisingly, according to the leaked info, X570 motherboards will have a total of 40 PCIe 4.0 lanes. That is quite a significant bandwidth available for a mainstream desktop segment motherboard. Something which HEDT platforms used to exclusively offer.

Some of these are of course used for USB and storage options. Of which, the X570 supposedly allocates 8 lanes for USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and four for USB 2.0 with up to 12 for SATA.

What About Lower End AM4 Chipsets?

According to the leak, B550 motherboards will not have PCIe 4.0. That feature will apparently be exclusive to the X570. Also, it mentions that the current low-end A320 chipset motherboards will not support the upcoming 3rd Generation Ryzen CPUs.