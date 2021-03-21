Another Windows 10 Printer Patch is Out (to Fix the Last Patch)

Microsoft has a pretty poor reputation with consumers regarding Windows 10 updates and, in all honesty, it’s genuinely hard to argue about it. Pretty much every time a new significant update for the operating system is released, they manage to find a way to break something that was, prior to the patch, working perfectly fine!

Well, you may recall that the last official Windows 10 update managed to create an issue for some users that would splash up a BSOD every time they hit the ‘print’ icon. You may also recall that last week, they released a patch to supposedly fix it. Well, coming in a report via The Verge, apparently, while it did stop BSOD’s from occurring, it created a less significant but certainly still very annoying glitch!

New Windows 10 Patch Fixes Patch that Was Supposed to Fix the Update!

Following the ‘fix’ released last week, rather than encountering BSOD’s while attempting to print, a significant number of users are now reporting that while their printer doesn’t now cause hard crashes, it wouldn’t actually, you know, print anything. All it would do is spew out blank white pages. – Well, fortunately, Microsoft has (again it should be noted) been quick to confirm and respond that this is a genuine issue:

“Microsoft identified an issue that affects Windows 10 devices which applied the March 2021 security update released March 9, 2021 and the out-of-band updates released March 15, 2021, and a resolution has been expedited. Affected devices might receive unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers. Issues might include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels.”

What Should I Do?

Well, firstly, if your printer isn’t seemingly doing its job correct, the good news is you’re not alone. Better still, if you check your update settings (via Windows 10) you should note that a brand new optional patch is available which should (and at this point, that’s a big should!) finally fix the printer problem caused with the original update. As we noted last time, however, we fully expect to hear within the next few days what problems this new patch has seemingly created.

We started by saying that Microsoft has a lousy reputation for Windows 10 updates and, based on this, I don’t think they’ve managed to sway many opinions!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!