Antec Mercury RGB Series AIO CPU Coolers Now Available

RGB LED Liquid Cooling System from Antec

Case and cooling manufacturer Antec‘s latest Mercury RGB series liquid CPU coolers are finally available in the EU. It is available in 120mm, 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes. We actually have reviewed the 240mm radiator version over two months ago, which you can read through this link.

This is an all-in-one unit, which means there are no separate pieces other than the mount to assemble, nor are there maintenance requirements. That is of course, other than the occasional dust removal on the radiator and fans. The design is intended to operate for 40,000 hours, which is around 4.5 years. However, Antec puts the warranty length at 5-years, giving users peace of mind when it comes to reliability.

The Mercury RGB high performance pump comes with an ultra-quiet closed impeller design and three-phase motor. Plus, each radiator comes with PWM RGB LED fans equipped with 30 RGB LEDs. This lighting system can be synchronized via a motherboard RGB LED header or through the integrated RGB hub. It even comes with several presets including single color, breathing, flashing and gradient color cycling.

How Much Are These Mercury RGB AIO Coolers?

The Antec Mercury coolers are commercially available now starting at just 81 Euros for the Mercury 120 RGB. Meanwhile, the 240mm Mercury 240 RGB costs a bit more at 109 Euros. For users who require much more cooling, the 360mm radiator version is also available for 136 Euros.