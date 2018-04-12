Antec Unveils High Current Gamer Gold Power Supply Line

New High Current Gamer Series from Antec

Antec‘s High-Current Gamer line of power supplies is back. This time it is fully modular and goes by the name “High Current Gamer Gold”. As you might have gathered from the name, it comes with an 80-Plus Gold efficiency rating. Furthermore, it sports several features which are perfect for today’s modern gamer.

These latest generation of HCG Gold PSUs deliver up to 92 per cent efficiency utilizing Active PFC. It also has 100% Japanese capacitors, providing efficiency during high and low loads. Its PhaseWave Design offers a server-class full-bridge LLC design with a synchronous rectification based on a DC-DC topology. There is also an extra capacitor located at the ends of 12V cables to store power. This prevents brownouts from sudden demand spikes, acting as a power reserve.

The cooling system uses a fluid-dynamic bearing 120mm fan. Although this in itself is quieter than some 120mm PSU fans, Antec provides a Zero RPM fan mode for the HCG Gold. Which means it will only begin to spin up when the thermal sensors deem it necessary.

How Much is the Antec High Current Gamer Gold PSU?

Antec offers the High Current Gamer Gold series in three initial models: 650W, 750W and 850W. These cost 99€, 109€ and 129€ respectively, including VAT. Every single one comes with a 10-year warranty.

You can actually read the review of the 850W unit here at eTeknix.com through this link: https://www.eteknix.com/antec-hcg-850w-gold-modular-power-supply-review/