AOC AG352UCG6 35″ Curved G-Sync Gaming Monitor Review

Picking the right gaming monitor is a big deal, especially when you’re looking to spend the best part of £700-800! At that price range, you know you want to get a lot of bang for your buck. You’ll want higher resolutions, higher refresh rates, and no doubt a massive panel. Fortunately, the new AOC AG352UCG6 meets all of those requirements and more. It comes equipped with a fantastic 3440 x 1440 resolution. That means you’ll have a lot of pixel real estate for productivity and more detail in your favourite games. If that’s not enough, G-Sync and a 120 Hz panel will provide you with silky smooth action in those faster-paced games too. Of course, it’s ultrawide too, which means you can break out of the 16×9 format and enjoy its stunning 21:9 panel. Furthermore, at 35″ wide, it’s quite simply enormous, which will certainly help with immersion.

AOC AG352UCG6

Dealing with such a massive and extra-wide panel can be intimidating. However, thanks to the curved panel, it’s designed to beautifully fill your peripheral vision as naturally as possible. For gaming and watching movies, it’s literally a game-changer. I’ll admit, curved panels aren’t my favourite, but when it comes to ultra-wide panels, the technology feels right at home. Even more so when the panel is 35-inches wide like this one is.

There are a few quality of life additions too. A snazzy headphone stand is built-in, it has some competent speakers should you really need them, and a decent backlight system that should make it great in low light rooms and brighter rooms too.

Features

Curved display

21:9 ultra-wide format

120 Hz (Overclocked) refresh rate

Nvidia G-Sync compatible

3440 x 1440 resolution

True 8-bit colour panel

Low blue light mode

4ms response time

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC AG352UCG6 product page here.

What AOC Had to Say