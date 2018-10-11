AOC’s AG322QC4 31.5″ 144Hz QHD Monitor is Finally Available

Now Available in US and UK

AOC‘s AGON AG322QC4 monitor was announced six months ago, but it is finally available for purchase. The monitor has AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 support as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Moreover, this gaming display has a 1800R curvature and has a frameless 31.5″ VA panel. It is capable of quad-HD resolution (2560 x 1440) in 16:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of image quality, its VA panel provides an excellent middle-ground between IPS and TN. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms Gray-to-Gray response time with the FreeSync feature. This results in a much smoother gameplay experience. The VESA DisplayHDR 400 specification also ensures 400 cd/m² peak brightness. That means improved black levels and greater colour gamut and depth.

In terms of connectivity, the AG322QC4 has VGA, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0, and Headphone out (3,5mm) ports available.

How Much is the AOC AG322QC4 Monitor?

It is now available in the UK via Amazon for £391.38, which is much less than anticipated. Certainly much more affordable in comparison to other 32″ curved monitors such as the Samsung LC32HG70QQUXEN, and ASUS XG32VQ.

Gamers from the US can also get it via their regional Amazon store for $549 USD.