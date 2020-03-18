Last week it was revealed that as a response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Apple was shutting down all of its retail store locations (outside of China) until March 27th. It seems, however, that they have now decided to modify that policy quite significantly. In a report via Engadget, Apple has now confirmed that it will keep all stores closed until further notice!

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Indefinitely!

While note entirely unexpected (given the rather optimistic nature of the original March 27th date) it is still more than a little surprising to see that Apple has chosen to indefinitely close their physical store locations “until further notice”.

The official statement reads:

“Our retail stores are closed until further notice. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. For purchases with fast and free delivery, shop here on apple.com or the Apple Store app. For service and support, go to support.apple.com or call 800-275-2273. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

What Do We Think?

This is clearly quite a drastic move and undoubtedly one that Apple didn’t make lightly. Are we overly surprised though? The short answer is no. In fact, we think that consumers should prepare themselves for many more companies making this decision. Sadly, high streets are having enough problems as it is, this (sensible) decision, however, is undoubtedly going to cause them a lot more problems!

What do you think? Are you surprised by this announcement? When do you think they will re-open? – Let us know in the comments!