Apple Confirms Items in For Repair Can’t Be Collected

A few days ago, Apple confirmed that following increasing concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, they would be closing all of their physical store locations indefinitely. While this in itself did seem like a more than sensible decision, I must admit that at the time I didn’t consider what would happen to people who currently had their technology in for repair. This is, after all, one of the main purposes of their physical locations.

Well, in a report via MacRumors, Apple has now confirmed the situation and, the short version is, it’s not good if you’re waiting to get your iPhone back!

Apple Confirms Repairs Can’t Be Collected

Speaking to confirm queries surround the current status of Apple technology still at stores for repair, the company has said:

“We made every possible attempt to get people’s products back to them. There certainly are people that, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are at our stores.”

With store closures set to last an indefinite period, it’s pretty clear that this might be a case of exceptionally bad timing for some people. The good news is, however, that Apple may still be able to help you. Albeit, don’t hold your breath!

A Solution?

Although certainly not going as far as to commit to any guarantee, Apple has said that customers can contact them and they will endeavour (wherever possible) to have repaired items returned via post. Again though, we note that this isn’t official policy in this ever-evolving Coronavirus situation. As such, this will likely be taken on a case by case basis (if you’ll forgive the terminology).

So, if your smartphone is currently in an Apple store for repair, while there is hope, you shouldn’t expect to get it back any time soon either!

What do you think? Is your Apple product currently in for repair? If so, have you enquired yet about getting it back? – Let us know in the comments!