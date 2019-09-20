Apple iPhone 11 Goes On Sale in the UK To Modest Queues

Well, it’s official! The brand new Apple iPhone 11 is officially out! As such, this morning UK store doors were opened to customers who simply had to be amongst the first to get hold of the latest smartphone.

In a report via iNews, however, while there were queues, it doesn’t appear that this phone has managed to recapture that mass hysteria that consumers once had. While people were there, they were definitely in rather modest numbers!

Apple iPhone 11 is Released in the UK

According to the report, around 100 people were waiting outside the Apple store on Regent Street in London. All specifically to get their hands on the new iPhone 11. While these are certainly better numbers seen than with the release of the iPhone 8 or XS (the latter of which Apple admits did not strike a strong note with consumers) it still clearly seems to indicate that the hype for Apple products is showing no sign of returning to their hay-day seen around 5 years ago. It is, however, still a marked improvement none-the-less!

Should I Buy One?

Early indications say that while the iPhone 11 is still essentially just an updated version of their older technology, the improvements to the camera are quite substantial. This does, of course, feature that triple camera design that has been one of the most talked-about points. In addition, we recently reported on how the Pro Max version of the phone did offer some improvements in the battery.

Albeit, with the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max retailing for £1,299, I think I’m going to pass on this one. People will, of course, end up getting these and they seem likely to be more popular than the XS. For me, however, those prices are a little too rich for my blood!

What do you think? Do you plan to get the new Apple iPhone 11? – Let us know in the comments!